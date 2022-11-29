Insider Selling: Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) CEO Sells 4,842 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $59,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

