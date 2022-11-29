Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in International Seaways by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

