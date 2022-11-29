Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

