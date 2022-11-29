Insider Selling: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Senior Officer Sells 200,098 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aaron Ames sold 200,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$513,491.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$809,561.68.

WildBrain Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$486.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$3.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WILD shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

