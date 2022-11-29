Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $52,691.94 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $52,691.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTA opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.