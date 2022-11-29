Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

