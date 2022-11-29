Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,737 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $76.47.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
