Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,225,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Invesco Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

