iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

