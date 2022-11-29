J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 46,852 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.5 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

