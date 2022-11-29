JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 269,407 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $24,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

