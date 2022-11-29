JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

