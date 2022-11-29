JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 120,896 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $674,900. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

