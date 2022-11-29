JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 84,153 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

