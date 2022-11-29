JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 24.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 161.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 379.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 268,689 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

