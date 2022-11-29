JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.06 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

