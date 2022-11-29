JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.07 Million Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,046,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 105,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

