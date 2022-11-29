JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.