JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 199,853 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 199,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 69.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

