JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 204,088 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 706,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,182 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.