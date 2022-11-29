JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,977 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.31 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

