Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 3.8 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

