Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

