Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 702 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

