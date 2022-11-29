Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 141.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.5% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 68,630 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

