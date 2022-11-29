Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,898 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock worth $1,490,190 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

