Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Articles

