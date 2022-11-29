Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,753. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

