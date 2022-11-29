Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,655 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.