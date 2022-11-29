Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APG opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

