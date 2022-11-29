Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

