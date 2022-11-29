Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,712 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

