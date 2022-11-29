Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.