Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 1,452.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

MDNA stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading

