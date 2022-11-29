Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 45.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141,510 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $648.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

