Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.76 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

