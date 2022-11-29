Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Buys 7,000 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,734,974.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.

On Thursday, September 8th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 8,500 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $105,485.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $189,108.00.

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $696,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOND. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

