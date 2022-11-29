Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,154 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 81,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 299,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

