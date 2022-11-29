Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

