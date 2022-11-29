Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $20,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKT opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

