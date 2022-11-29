Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $401,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 209.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in St. Joe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of JOE opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.24. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

