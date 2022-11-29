Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

