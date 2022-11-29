Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Lindsay by 117.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

