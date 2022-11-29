Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StoneX Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in StoneX Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

