Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 644 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

