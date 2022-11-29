Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 811 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FBK opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

