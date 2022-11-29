Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.1 %

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.