Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ultra Clean by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UCTT opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

