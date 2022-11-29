Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 162,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

