Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTMI stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

